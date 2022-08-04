Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Has Released A New Visual And A Brand New Trailer

“Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night” is the sequel to the super hit anime film released in November 2021. It is loved by fans worldwide, and everyone is waiting with bated breath for the sequel.

And for those fans, we have some excellent news. There is a brand new key visual and a sick promo released for it. So without further ado, let’s check out the new visual for the film first.

“Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night” key visual

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

The new visual features Asuka front and center, like most of the promotional material for this film franchise. However, Kirito can also be seen in the back as well. The rest of the poster shows off many of the old characters we have seen in the first film and some new ones.

Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Trailer

The new promo is on the short side, but it makes up for that by not wasting any time. We are thrown straight into the thick of it with action-packed scenes. Everyone, along with Kirito and Asuka, is fighting against the mighty monsters of the Aincrad Castle. Also, the animation looks as stunning as ever and might be better than even the first film.

Speaking of trailers, there is one upcoming anime whose trailer might break the internet very soon. We’re, of course, talking about the highly anticipated “Chainsaw Man.” A new visual and release date for the next trailer for “Chainsaw Man” has just been unveiled. You can check it out right here.

What is Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night about?

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

The film franchise is an adaptation of novels of the same name by Reki Kawahara, who you may know as the original creator of Sword Art Online. This is a reimagining of the Aincard arc from his massively popular isekai franchise. So the first film, Aria of Starless nights, covered just the first volume of the light novel.

This involved the early introduction of the world and the first meeting of Kirito and Asuna. Scherzo of Deep Night’s sequel will cover Volume 2 of the light novel. So we can expect to see the duo scale both the second and third floors of the Aincrad Castle.

The film is coming exclusively to Japanese theatres on September 10, 2022. Although not announced, you can expect a global release date after the film runs in Japan.