Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night 2nd Trailer With New Release Date

Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night is the next installment of the Sword Art Online franchise and sequel to the hit 2021 film. Fans loved the reimagining of the first arc of this loved anime and cannot wait to see more of it in the sequel.

So, it was quite a shock to many when it was announced that the film was delayed due to production delays caused by Covid-19. But it looks like things are back in order again as we have a new trailer that does mention the revised release date. Let’s check it out in the next section.

The short trailer shows off Kirito, Asuna, and others fighting on the upper floors of the Aincrad castle. Moreover, the animation looks as stunning as expected. But what’s special is what not you can see but you can hear in the trailer. The gorgeous track playing in the background is Eir Aoi’s theme song for the film, “Shinzо̄,” which means heart.

What is the plot of Sword Art Online: Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night?

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures

The progressive films are adaptations of light novels of the same name written by Reki Kawahara. You may know him as the one who penned the original SAO novels as well. This story is actually a remake of the first arc of the original Sword Art Online story, which is the Aincrad castle arc.

The first film adapted just Volume one of the novels, which is just the first floor of the castle. So now we will get Volume two, which will see Kirito and Asuna scale both floors two and three. Expect even more difficult and insane battles against the powerful monsters of the Aincrad Castle.

As fans may already know, the film is now not coming out on September 10, 2022. After some delays due to production issues, the film is now eyeing October 22, 2022, as the release date. Expect the global release to take place sometime after its theatrical run in Japan.