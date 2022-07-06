The CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff ‘The Winchesters’ Gets A Release Date

While summer is in full swing and many of us are enjoying the extra hours of daylight, we must not forget that fall is just around the corner. While it’s difficult to accept that the days are getting shorter and colder, there’s plenty to look forward to during the Halloween season.

On that note, The CW has finally announced the premiere dates for the Supernatural spinoff series, The Winchesters.

The Winchesters set for a fall release

According to Deadline, The CW has set The Winchesters for its fall 2022 slate, with a release date of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The show will air new episodes on the same day every week, though the number of episodes has yet to be determined.

The announcement comes as the network announced the fall premiere dates for its upcoming season, which will include both returning and original series.

The wait for The Winchesters‘ premiere is arguably longer than expected, as most other networks have new shows premiering in September. Fortunately, The CW has already released a trailer for The Winchesters, which provides a clear idea of the story of the Supernatural prequel show.

The Winchesters will follow John and Mary from their first meeting when the latter saves a Vietnam war veteran from a demon. When Mary meets John while looking for her father, the two realize they can work well together and embark on a supernatural monster-hunting adventure.

The show will be executively produced by Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel, with a creative contribution from the mothership series writer Robbie Thompson. The show stars Jared Padalecki and Ackles in lead roles. It will also star Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jonathan Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, and Bianca Kajlich in key roles.

The series will premiere on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.