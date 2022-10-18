Superman 2 To Wonder Woman 3: Everything On DC’s Upcoming Projects

It is safe to say that DC is riding the high tides these days. With the release of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, the entertainment giant is undoubtedly getting its old spark back. The anti-hero also lays out future projects for some of our favorite superheroes. For the past few years, DC was not focusing on its core heroes.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

However, the dawn is here, and fans can expect enticing new films and series. Moreover, these projects include legendary heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, etc. Today we’ll be discussing all the future prospects of these installments. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Superman 2: Henry Cavill returns as the mighty hero

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Superman has been the most likable DC character for a long time. Moreover, actor Henry Cavill has justified the role with his acting skills. For the past few months, Warner Bros. and Dwayne have been teasing fans about the future possibility of Black Adam vs. Superman. Furthermore, the franchise is planning to arrive with Man of Steel 2 for the fanatics.

Cavill will return to DCEU after a long time. Last time the actor was seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With all that said, let’s move on to the other most hyped hero in the next section of this article.

‘The Batman’ rogues gallery spinoff films

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Matt Reeves’ Batman was one of the best-performing films in 2021. Moreover, the movie presented our mighty vigilante in a whole new avatar. Fans loved Robert Pattinson and his impeccable skills as the Caped Crusader. As per a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Matt Reeves is now planning to extend his Batman universe with some spinoffs.

Furthermore, filmmaker J.J. Abrams will also be involved in some projects. It honestly feels good that DC is going ahead with Pattinson’s Batman to entertain the fanatics.

DC’s untitled James Gunn film

Image Credit: India Today

After giving out hits like Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, filmmaker James Gunn is now looking for a new movie. Gunn and producer Safran are in talks with Warner Bros. for the new flick. Furthermore, the studios haven’t revealed much about the project as they are eyeing Superman’s return.

However, the director will finish the Peacemaker season 2 and move on to this new project. James is famous for his supernova flicks, and the director is also working for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. So it will be fun to watch how the project will bring change to present DCEU.

DC confirms The Flash 2

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

After facing many obstacles, DCEU is all set to return with Ezra Miller’s Flash. Moreover, the reports suggest that the script for Flash 2 has been completed and will start production soon. Ezler’s return to DCEU was in the dark due to his behavior in public. However, with the new confirmation, we can expect him to involve in other projects too.

Wonder Woman 3

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

After successfully delivering Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, it’s almost time for the much-anticipated film Wonder Woman 3. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Woman 3 is expected to turn in a scriptment immediately. The first two installments in the franchise grossed over $900 million worldwide.

Now the makers are expecting the same results from the third part. Furthermore, Wonder Woman is a significant character in DCEU, and fans also want to see more of it on the big screen.

We hope now you have a better idea for DC’s upcoming projects. In addition, the epic sequels of Aquaman and Shazam! are also lined up for next year. With so many promising projects, DC is certainly in safe hands.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your expectations from these projects? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. While you’re here, check out the newly leaked clip from Black Adam.