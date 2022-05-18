Study Finds Pollution Killed 9 Million People In 2019

Mankind has been plagued by pollution for as long as one can remember. Releasing unwanted waste into the air, water, and land has made our lives miserable. This is an existential threat to our planetary health. And who is to blame other than us?

A recent study pointed out various factors and consequences of pollution. It covers everything in detail for you to grasp, from common findings of pollution to the deaths caused by it. Pollution is a major concern in today’s day and age. The people who can do anything about it are you and me.

What does the study show?

Image credit: Unsplash

Firstly, The Lancet Commission on pollution and health reported that pollution was responsible for 9 million premature deaths in 2015. Shocking right! The contamination of air by fine particulate matter and the ocean via plastic or mercury has led to such a big number. Oceans are filled with industrial and radioactive waste, putting sea life in jeopardy.

According to the assessment trends made based on GDB 2019 data, pollution remains a major global threat. The report suggests that the situation hasn’t improved since early 2000. However, there has been a steady decline in the number of total deaths, but today we’re up against even deadlier forms of pollution.

You can check information about some of those in the given report. Some of these modern forms of pollution are lead pollution, ambient air pollution, and chemical pollution.

What are the consequences of pollution?

Let’s look at the consequences of pollution mentioned in the report. While much has already been deduced using multiple data sets, the exact death toll remains unknown, given the many chemical pollutants and their ubiquity in the modern environment.

The total number of diseases can be outlandish. The estimated number of deaths mentioned above has been majorly caused by air pollution. If you’d like to hear a number, it’s somewhere around 6-7 million.

With water pollution coming in at a close second with 1-4 million. These are still rough and estimated numbers that are only available to give a general idea. We will know a lot more if more comprehensive health data can be generated.

Is pollution still growing?

Forms like lead pollution are still quite persistent. Some governments, like Algeria in 2021, removed lead from their gasoline supply, hence lowering pollution from lead. However, lead has now been completely removed from automotive fuel globally and poses a lesser threat than before. It is still deadly.

However, despite these advances, we should still be aware. Analysis has documented information about leads. Elevated blood lead concentration and lead poisoning have become more prevalent than previously recognized. Furthermore, higher blood lead concentrations are associated with serious loss of cognitive function.

How much progress have we made?

Energy choices and development pathways are not in the hands of a common man. Since ministries, like finance and urban development, decide which energy resources to invest in.

It will be a major factor that contributes to the overall state. However, we’ve progressed in recent years with a long way to go. For example, you can look at different countries’ policies worldwide.

The changes on the top might make you feel a little better. The research further goes in with intricate details. But the message here is clear: our planet is degrading, and we as human beings need to save it via all means necessary.

Have you been contributing to making the world a better place? Tell us what you do to create less pollution in the comments.