Stray: How To Get The Worker Jacket & Helmet In Midtown?

In the newly released cat game Stray, several tasks are given to players with no lead whatsoever. While some of us welcome the vagueness of the missions, others do not. For those who do not appreciate a mission with any leads, we’re here with another guide to help you find a worker jacket and helmet in Stray.

Players will encounter this mission in midtown when they find Clementine and her contact. The contract will help the cat steal the atomic battery from the Neco factory, which will power the subway and fulfill Clementine’s ultimate goal of leaving midtown. Meanwhile, amid all the drama, it’s not difficult to get the worker helmet and worker jacket in Stray; however, it’s rather time-consuming if you have to search for yourself. For those who do not want to explore and find clues, here’s how you get the worker jacket and helmet in Stray.

Getting the Worker jacket and the worker helmet in Stray

Remember that you need to get a few things to get the worker jacket and helmet. First, you’ll need to get the cassette tape by destroying the three cameras in the residency. To get to the task of destroying the cameras, go to the robot in the residency; it will point out the three cameras in the building, destroy them by simply jumping on them and collect the tape from Simon.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

Now that you have the tape head to the clothing store to steal the worker’s jacket.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

To get the worker’s jacket, go to the back of the clothing store and get the tape into the cassette player. This will make the robot go to the back, allowing you to steal the jacket on the mannequin easily.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

Now that you have the worker jacket, it’s time to get to the worker helmet in Stray. To get the hat, go to the bar just outside the residency. In the back of the bar, you’ll find a robot sleeping. Here, climb onto the shelves and do what cats love to do the most; yes, drop a basket from the shelf onto the robot.

Ultimately, follow the robot to the hat store, where you’ll need to get into one of the boxes to get into the hat store. Once inside the hat store, go to the display section and steal the worker’s helmet.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

There you have both the worker jacket and worker helmet to get to the next part of the cat’s adventure in midtown. While on the subject, you can also check out how to get the super spirit detergent in Stray.