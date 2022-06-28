“Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 2 Release Date & Time: Will It Stream On Netflix?

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 is the final batch of episodes for the epic season 4 of this mystery horror series. The first batch aired back in May 2022 and blew everyone away. And now about a month later, we’re finally about to get the final two episodes of this fantastic season.

So let’s talk about the release date for the upcoming season 1, part 2. Both the episodes are set to premiere on July 1, 2022. And just like all the other big name shows, the time of release will be 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

However, there’s no point in knowing the release time if you don’t know where to watch. So let’s also talk about where part 2 will be streaming online on. But before we begin, do make sure to check our guide on Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 as well.

Where to watch ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 part 2 online?

Image Credit: Netflix

If you have watched part 1 already, then you probably know this. But we’ll reiterate anyway just to make sure. Stranger Things streams exclusively on Netflix and is one of their best shows. So of course, part 2 of season 4 will be arriving on it as well.

What will happen in Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2?

The first 7 episodes were definitely some rough times for our protagonists. After some ordeals, all of them seem to be separated with some even stuck in the “Upside Down”. And to make matters worse, Vecna the main villain of this season is out for revenge and plans to kill every single one of them.

So in the upcoming two episodes titled “Chapter Eight: Papa” and “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback,” we expect Vecna to be the main threat and also learn more about him. Also in the trailer we see Eleven embarking to take on Vecna as well, so she will rejoin the group too.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for the finale? What do you think will happen in the final two episodes? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.