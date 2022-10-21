Here’s the Story Behind The Surprise Cameo In Black Adam

After months of rumors and speculations, the comic book film Black Adam finally has finally arrived. And one significant cameo has been confirmed. Black Adam’s premiere in theatres on October 21 was historic in many respects since actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been quietly working on having this film done for years. But it’s Superman’s debut in the film that will really stand out for audiences, with fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill reprising the role, hinting at a future clash between the Man of Steel and Black Adam.

Black Adam’s surprise cameo explained

The Black Adam post-credits scene was leaked online ahead of time, leaving fans with a major spoiler. However, the re-emergence of Cavill’s Superman has already created massive hype and excitement for the DCEU’s future. Following reports that he had to go against former DC Films head Walter Hamada in order to get Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam, Johnson discusses the cameo in a new interview with ComicBook. Johnson confirms that he went straight to Warner Bros. Pictures executives to get the cameo idea approved. He said:

“Well, I’ve known Henry for a long time. We’re buddies. My longtime business partner, Dany Garcia, she has been a big advocate for Henry. She’s managed Henry’s career over the years. It came down to, dude, we love Superman. There is new leadership about to happen in Warner Brothers. Here’s an opportunity. On our end of Black Adam, we will do everything we can to pay homage and respect to the mythology of Black Adam and build him as being the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. And if we do our job right, at the end of the movie, then in comes not only the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe in Superman, but also the one that the fans want.”

So, what’s next for Henry Cavil?

While Cavill’s Superman and Johnson’s Black Adam had a brief but significant meeting at the end of the film, the bigger question is what happens next for Krypton’s last son. Right before Black Adam hit theatres, new reports surfaced about what Warner Bros. Discovery is apparently exploring for the DCEU as the franchise moves forward. Man of Steel 2 is one project in the works, with the goal of bringing Cavill’s Superman back to the big screen in his own franchise. The studio is reportedly seeking a screenwriter. Johnson has also stated that a Black Adam vs. Superman fight is in the works as a long-form DCEU tale.

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Films have been silent on Cavill’s Superman’s future. Meanwhile, Black Adam clearly indicated that the actor’s interpretation of the character is not going anywhere anytime soon. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a clash between Black Adam and Superman appears to be unavoidable at this point. For years, it was unclear whether Warner Bros. and Cavill were done with one other. But with the old regime and DC Films’ Hamada out of the way, it does signal that his Superman might be a prominent actor again in the DCEU.