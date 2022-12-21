Steam Winter Sale 2022: Date, Time & Discount Games

The Steam Winter sale is just around the corner, and it is the perfect opportunity to grab the perfect gift for a gamer in your life. Expect huge discounts on new and old games from all genres. These sales are the perfect time to grab games at low prices that you are yet to play.

Be on the lookout for developer/publisher game bundles, as they are discounted at a very good price. These bundles include all games made by the developer and grant a discount on all those games. So here is the date and time for the Steam winter sale and what games are on discount.

If you want to save money, you can also check out the best free games to play on Steam right now.

The sale is set to run for two weeks with “tens of thousands of discounts.” According to Valve, the Steam Winter Sale will run from December 22nd at 10 AM PST (UTC -8) until January 5th at 10 AM PST (UTC -8). This is the perfect time to grab yourself a Christmas gift.

While browsing Steam, you can check out The Steam Awards and vote for the best games in each category. Users can also check out SteamDB to check out all the games on discounts and compare their prices with various filters.

Which Steam Games Are On Discount?

Steam sales are known to be quite secretive, but this year Valve has confirmed a few games through the official teaser. So here are all the confirmed games that will feature various discounts during the Steam Winter Sale.

Fallout 76

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Ready or Not

Two Point Campus

Persona 5 Royal

Sonic Frontiers

Raft

New World

Construction Simulator

Across the Obelisk

F1 Manager 2022

Dinkum

The Wandering Village

Let us know which games you will be grabbing during this Steam Winter Sale in the comments section below.