Steam Deck Arrives To Asia As Valve Partners With Komodo

The Steam Deck is easily one of the most impressive technology we’ve seen this year. The handheld received lots of love in North America, Canada, and some parts of Europe with hundreds of thousands of pre-orders. However, the console was not released in many countries, which made many people worry if it would ever come to their regions.

As it turns out, people in Asia won’t have to wait longer as Valve has partnered with Komodo to bring Steam Deck to Asian countries.

Steam Deck availability in Asia

In their official blog post, Valve revealed that Steam Deck preorders are now open in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The gaming giant has partnered with Komodo, which also sells its Index VR headset.

The pricing of Steam Deck base variants in these countries is as follows. All of these prices translate to around $450 US.

¥59,800 in Japan

NT$ 13,380 in Taiwan

HK$ 3,288 in Hong Kong

KRW 589,000 in Korea

Valve recently ramped up Steam Deck production, and many people who were supposed to receive their Decks in Q4 have been shot up to Q3 this year.

If you happen to live around Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, Valve is setting up a sizeable hands-on section for people to try out Steam Deck at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Will Steam Deck come to India?

While the Steam Deck coming to Asia is a good sign, we’re still not sure if Valve is considering India as a potential market. We know that many people in the subcontinent are eager to try out Steam Deck so let’s hope for the best.

We reached out to Valve with questions regarding the same and SteamOS availability on PC but to no avail.

Do you live in one of these regions? Are you excited to buy a Steam Deck unit for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.