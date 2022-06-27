Stardust Wants To Become The First Period-Tracking-App With E2E Encryption

After the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights, period tracking apps are becoming a new area of concern. People are constantly worried about the usage of their health data available on these apps. However, Stardust’s period-tracker is the first among many to offer end-to-end encryption to all its users.

Questions like ‘whether third-party individuals will use the health data in the app to target people seeking abortion care?’ are constantly arising. After some of the concerns about data protection last month, Stardust’s founder Rachel Morans, assured us that a new privacy update is coming.

How will E2E encryption help Stardust?

According to a report, The company will use end-to-end encryption for the app’s stored personal health data. E2E encryption ensures that the data from the user’s system or device is protected during transmission or from the host servers and any third party. The process allows for data to reach the intended recipient without any breach.

Although it’s not a complete fix to all the security concerns, E2E is widely popular among messaging apps like Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram for the fast and secure delivery of messages. However, these messaging apps have also faced heat due to various reasons like; not disclosing their entire policy and offering limited encryption than advertised.

Stardust seems to be quite formidable about its previous pledge to protect users’ data and privacy. “What encryption means is that if we get subpoenaed by the government, we will not be able to hand over any of your period tracking data says,” Rachel Moranis.

There is no requirement for a period tracking app to turn over its user data to the authorities in case of a criminal investigation. However, other period tracking apps hand off user data in sensitive cases. The E2E encryption will help Stardust differentiate itself from the rest and establish a trusted bond with its users.

If we go by the company’s announcement, the app’s encryption will go live on Tuesday, June 28, with the release of the Android version and the new iOS update. What are your thoughts on the company offering end-to-end encryption to its users? Comment below.