Is It Possible To Watch Andor Episode 4 For Free Online?

Nowadays, every show is trying something new with its premieres. The new Star Wars series, Andor, opened its journey with a triple-premiere last week. But that doesn’t mean that fans are less excited by Andor episode 4 by any means. If anything, they are eager to find out what the future holds for Cassian in the upcoming episodes.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The opening episodes set the tone for the show and did justice to Cassian’s character as a loner. But now the new episode will shift the gears and display the rise of our main character as a rebellious hero. On the other hand, Cassian’s team partnering up with Luthen Rael to take on the empire has its own mysteries.

It seems only a matter of time before we start seeing Cassian turning into the rebellious hero that fans fell in love with. With that said, let’s take a look at the release details of the new episode in the next section of our steaming guide.

Image credit: Disney+

Following the mega premiere, which featured three episodes, the show will now take a weekly release schedule. Keeping that in mind, the new episode of the show should be available on September 26, 2022.

You will be able to watch it exclusively on Disney+. Moreover, it should be added to the library at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Before moving forward, feel free to check our guide on the opening three episodes of Andor.

Can I watch Andor episode 4 for free on Disney+?

Disney+ has added some pretty great titles to its library in recent years. But there is technically no way to watch them for free. Fortunately, there are a few telecom plans offers which you can use to get a free subscription to Disney+.

This concludes our streaming guide on Andor episode 4. Before we bid goodbye, you can check out what to watch before Star Wars Andor. The guide will help you in minimizing the chances of missing out on any content related to the new show.