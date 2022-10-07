Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 2 Release Schedule

Season 2 of Spy x Family is here, and it’s streaming online. With the first episode of Spy x Family part 2 or season 2 (whatever you might call it) already out, fans are waiting for episode 2 to release. In this article, we’ll be sharing information about the upcoming episode of Spy x Family part 2 and where to watch episode 2.

In case you haven’t caught up with part 1 of Spy x Family, you can follow up with this article on how to watch Spy x Family online to go on with the season.

As for episode 1 of the new season of Spy x Family, the episode begins precisely where season 1 dropped things off abruptly. Meanwhile, as soon as we’re done with episode 1’s opening, the story picks up with Forger wanting to buy Anya a fog as a reward for her accomplishment. Furthermore, we’ve noticed that there is a slight change in Spy x Family season 2’s animations; they somehow look cleaner, but only if you take a deeper look.

Now for the part that came looking for, episode 2 of Spy x Family Season 2 will be released on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. As for the precise release time, the episode will be available to stream online at 8:30 AM PT. For the fans residing in different regions of the world, here’s a small list of different time zones the episode will air.

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 AM CT

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 AM ET

British Summer Time: 4:30 PM BST

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 PM CEST

Indian Standard Time: 9 PM IST

Australian Time: 1:30 AM AEST (Sunday, October 9th)

Where to watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 online?

The anime is available to watch worldwide on Crunchyroll, and fans can stream the episodes online as soon as they’re released respect to the regional timings. However, if you do not have a premium Crunchyroll subscription, fret not; you can still watch the latest episodes of Spy x Family online, and we’re not talking about any piracy websites.

Moreover, keep in mind that the free episodes are only available in English dub; if you like watching anime with Japanese audio, it might be a compromise for you. Lastly, if you wish to watch all the episodes of Spy x Family without any subscription, including the recent ones, you can check out this article.