“Spy x Family” Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The previous episode of the anime shifted its focus from Anya’s struggles in adjusting to her new school. Instead, the anime introduced a new character. Yes, we are talking about Yor’s brother Yuri Briar. Yuri seems to be overprotective of his sister and wants to know her true identity as Twilight. Will he succeed in doing so in Spy x Family episode 9?

Let’s wait a while before discussing the plot of the new episode. First, we will put the release details of the episode under the microscope. On that note, episode 9 of the anime is set to arrive on June 04, 2022, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

Thanks to simulcast, the anime will also be airing on the same date in other regions. However, the release times will be varying a bit. The common release times are 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

This leaves us to discuss where to watch Spy x Family episode 9 online. On top of that, can you watch it for free? Let’s find out.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 9 online?

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

If you reside in Japan, you can watch the anime on your TV. In other cases, you can rely on Crunchyroll to watch the anime in almost every region. The remaining group can watch the anime with the help of Netflix.

Can I watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 9 for free?

Well, yes and no. For Crunchyroll, there is simply no way for you to watch your favorite for free as of now. On the other hand, Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users. But at the same time, there are a few offers that you can take advantage of to get a free subscription to the streaming service.

What to expect from ‘Spy x Family’ episode 9?

As we mentioned earlier, Yori is on a mission to expose the fake relationship between Twilight and Yor. But knowing Twilight, he will take extensive measures to ensure the success of Operation Strix. So if you are someone waiting for a kiss between Twilight and Yor, your wish might be fulfilled in the upcoming episode.

This concludes our streaming guide on this episode. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.