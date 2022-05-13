“Spy x Family” Episode 6 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Forger family finally got some rest and time to celebrate in the previous episode. They did so by fulfilling Anya’s wish to be rescued by a spy. Loid perfectly donned the role and made sure that Any’s wish was completed. Now, in Spy x Family episode 6, things should get back to business as usual.

We will talk more about what to expect from the episode later. First, let’s focus on its release date. Episode 6 of the popular anime is all set to arrive on May 14, 2022, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Usually, the global release of the anime is delayed by a day, but fortunately, that’s not the case with Spy x Family.

People residing in different regions can watch the anime at 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 14, 2022. But the bigger question is where to watch Spy x Family’s new episode? Well, we will talk about just that in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 6 online?

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

Over the years, watching anime has been made easy by Crunchyroll. The website offers a plethora of amazing anime that you can either watch weekly or in a single sitting. Similar is the case with Spy x Family, as it can be watched on Crunchyroll.

Additionally, streaming juggernaut Netflix has bagged the rights to stream the anime in Asia. This means you can stream the anime by heading over to this page on Netflix.

However, both sites do not offer a free trial. So you will need to purchase a subscription to them in order to watch the Forger family’s adventures.

What to expect from ‘Spy x Family’ episode 6?

After the light-hearted events of episode 5, things will get serious in this episode. Operation Strix will finally be underway as Anya has been enrolled in Eden Academy. It will majorly focus on Anya getting settled in the school. But will the other “elite” students accept her as one of their own? We will find out soon.

Until then, feel free to share your expectations from Spy x Family episode 6 in the comments section below.