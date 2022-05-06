“Spy x Family” Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Forger family has been through a lot in the last two episodes of ‘Spy x Family.’ They have done everything to get into the prestigious Eden Academy. However, things got out of hand in the interview in the last episode. There is a very brim chance of Anya making it to the academy in ‘Spy x Family’ episode 5.

Speaking of episode 5, it is slated for a release on May 07, 2022, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Moreover, the global release of the anime is on the same day. However, the timings are different for fans depending on the region.

To be precise, it will be available at 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). That being said, let’s focus on where to watch the new episode of Spy x Family online.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 5 online?

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

You can watch all of the latest episodes of Spy x Family on Crunchyroll. Usually, such a big-name anime will come to Funimation as well. However, as of now, there is no word of that happening anytime soon.

Fortunately, there is good news for Asian anime fans. Streaming giant Netflix has bagged the rights to stream ‘Spy x Family’ legally. This is great news for fans as they can use Netflix to watch the popular anime on the same day as the rest of the world.

What to expect from ‘Spy x Family’ episode 5?

The latest episode of the anime will focus on the aftermath of Forger family’s interview. As of now, things aren’t in their favor, and Loid Forger has lost all hope.

But we are sure that Anya will get into the school. Otherwise, Loid’s mission will fail, and he will be regarded as a disgraceful spy.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.