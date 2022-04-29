“Spy x Family” Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

So far, the new 2022 spring season has been pretty great. The majority of the credit goes to none other than Spy x Family. The anime has been perfect and everything that manga fans imagined it. Every episode is full of comedy, action scenes, and great animation. Hopefully, that will be the case for Spy x Family episode 4 as well.

Regarding episode 4, it is all set to be released online on April 30, 2022, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Fortunately, the anime will be released on the global scene on the same day as Japan.

However, the timing will be different depending on the region you live in. You can expect it to be released at 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, let’s find out where to watch Spy x Family online. But before that, feel free to check out our guide on Spy x Family episode 3 right here.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 4 online?

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

If you are an anime fan, you must already know the answer. You can rely on Crunchyroll to watch the anime wherever the platform is available. Unfortunately, there is still no word about if and when it will come to Funimation.

On a positive note, you can also rely on Netflix in Asian regions to watch Spy x Family online. Speaking of Netflix, you can check out Ozark season 4 part 2 on it. The finale of the series was recently released on the streaming giant and has been the talk of the day.

What to expect from ‘Spy x Family’ episode 4?

Episode 4 of the anime will finally take us to the interview for the prestigious school that has been teased from the start. After Anya cleared the written exam, her next task will be to clear the interview. Considering the unlikely family formed between a spy and an assassin, it will be great to see how things will turn out.

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.