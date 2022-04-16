“Spy x Family” Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The most anticipated anime of the season finally arrived last week. Episode 1 of the anime received a lot of love from the fans as it was simply perfect. Now, viewers are eager to know what Spy x Family episode 2 has in store for them.

We will talk about the show’s plot later, but first, let’s shed some light on its release date. Episode 2 is set to arrive online on April 16, 2022, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Additionally, thanks to the popularity of the series, it will release globally on the same date.

However, the time still varies depending on the region where you live. It is expected to release at 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. As for India, it will be available at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 2 online?

Image credit: CloverWorks

Outside of Japan, Crunchyroll has the right to air the anime on its website. There is still no word if the anime will be available on Funimation or not. But what we know is that you can watch the anime weekly via Netflix.

It was confirmed when Spy x Family episode 1 was released on Netflix last week. So it is pretty amazing for all the Indian anime fans out there.

Is ‘Spy x Family’ worth watching?

Spy x Family manga is one of the most popular ones in its genre. As a result, an anime adaptation of the manga was long overdue. Finally, Wit Studio and CloverWorks joined hands to animate the masterpiece.

Right now, only one episode of the anime has been released. But the anime has already accumulated a rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb. Keeping that in mind, alongside the fantastic animation quality, Spy x Family is definitely worth watching.

This concludes with our guide to Spy x Family episode 2. What are your expectations from the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.