Spy x Family Episode 16 Release Schedule | Where To Watch?

The lighthearted anime Spy x Family features a dysfunctional family and is back with new episodes. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll be sharing information about Spy x Family episode 16, including the release date and time.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

In the previous episode, we saw Loid taking the bomb vest off the dog and throwing it into the river. Unknown that the bomb vest is underwater, Keith goes with the plan and detonates the bomb, only to find out that the bomb is underwater and the plan is spoiled. Upon seeing his plan fail, Keith drives off, but not before Loid manages to note the car’s registration number. However, as much as he wanted to, Keith couldn’t escape as his car crashed into a lamppost. Afterward, Yor informs the police about Keith, and he’s arrested.

As the business with Keith is done, the Handler informs Loid that WISE intends to look after the bomb dog. In the next scene, Loid meets Anya, Yor, and the dog. Loid informs Yor about the incident and tells her that Security Service (the Handler) will take the dog. Opposed to this, Anya wants to keep the dog and says that she’ll stop going to school if they take the dog away. After convincing Loid and Yor to keep the dog, Anya is reunited with the dog the next day.

However, she doesn’t have a name for the dog yet and even gets mocked about it at her school. Meanwhile, as Anya spends the rest of the day thinking of a name for the dog, she is greeted with the thoughts of her cartoons and decides to name the dog Bond. The episode ended on a blissful note, with Anya and her dog playing all afternoon and falling asleep in the living room.

Episode 16 of Spy x Family, titled Yor’s Kitchen, is scheduled to be released on Saturday, October 22nd, on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Fans can tune in during the release time to watch the upcoming episode of the dysfunctional Spy family.

As for the release date, episode 16 will be streamable at 8:30 AM PT. With different release dates and times for different locations, here are the regional release times for episode 16 of Spy x Family .