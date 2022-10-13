Spy x Family Episode 15 Release Date & Time | Where To Watch

Whatever you might want to call it, Spy x Family Season 2 episode 3 or Spy x Family episode 15, in this article, we’ll be sharing information about the upcoming episode’s release date and the platform to stream it online.

Spy x Family’s story so far has developed quite well and has been successful in keeping fans engaged. Talking about past events, the assassination of both Yor and Anya by Keith, as his dog sensed that Yor was a trained assassin, was a failure. While initially, Yor decided to go after Keith, he further decided not to and stayed with Anya to keep her safe.

Furthermore, as Yor reports Keith to the police, the dog sends Anya a telepathic message about a future event. The message shows Anya that a bomb will go off in near future around a clock tower, which will set off a war between Westalis and Ostania. However, the thing that took Anya by surprise is that in that premonition, she saw her father die. Furthermore, we see Anya ordering the dog to take her to the clock tower, seen in her premonition.

As this all goes on, Sylvia Sherwood hears about the incident. Interestingly, the description matches that of her targets. Upon hearing the details of the incident, she ordered her team to intercept their targets on the suspected route as per the police message.

Later in Spy x Family episode 14, we see Anya successfully alerting his father about Keith’s plan to kill him and start off a war between the two nations. While the last episode ended on a cliffhanger when the car chase between Keith and Loid ended. Meanwhile, as to how the events unfold in Spy x Family episode 15, it remains to be seen when the episode releases online.

Spy x Family episode 15, titled “A new family member,” will be released online on Saturday, October 15th, on Crunchyroll.

As for the release timings, episode 15 will be available to stream online at 8:30 AM PT. Furthermore, the release timings for different regions around the world will be different as per the time zones, to make things easier, here are the release timings.