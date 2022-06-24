“Spy x Family” Episode 12 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

‘Spy x Family,’ arguably the best anime of the season, is heading for its first break in airing. Although the anime will feature 25 episodes, it will reach its sub-finale after the release of Spy x Family episode 12.

Yes, the popular anime will be going on a short break. It will return later in the year to release the remaining 13 episodes of the season. Currently, the story of the anime is at a pivotal point. In the previous episode, we saw Anya Forger try her best to get a Stella. She did earn it, thanks to her telepathic powers helping her save a drowning kid.

The last few minutes of the episode teased the addition of a dog into the Forger family. Moreover, the new episode will likely show Yor Forger’s complete assassin look. So there is a lot to look forward to. Let’s shed some light on the release details of the anime’s sub-finale.

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

The sub-final episode of the anime is scheduled to release on June 25, 2022, at 11:00 PM JST. Additionally, it will be released globally simultaneously at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET/7:30 PM IST.

But when it comes to watching it only, it differs from region to region. If you have Crunchyroll available in your region, then watch the anime on it. However, people living in Asia (outside of Japan) must rely on Netflix to watch the anime.

Can I watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 12 for free online?

If you are watching the 2022 anime on Crunchyroll, then the answer is no. But if you use Netflix to watch it, there are a few offers that you’d like. These offers allow you to get a free subscription to Netflix on top of your current telecom plan.

This is it from our end. After the release of episode 12, Twilight or Loid Forger will finally get some rest (not really, though). What are your expectations from this episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.