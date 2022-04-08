“Spy x Family” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Whenever a new anime season begins, some anime stand out among the rest. In the spring 2022 season, that role has been assumed by Spy x Family. There have been rumors about the manga getting an anime adaptation since 2019. However, for one reason or another, it was getting delayed.

That is no longer the case, as the anime is all set to arrive on April 09, 2022. Additionally, it is being donned as not only the most anticipated anime of this season but arguably of the entire year. So much so that even fans outside Japan and USA will be able to watch the anime every week.

‘Spy x Family’ release time

It will be released in Japan at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). On the other hand, U.S. viewers will be able to watch it at 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Last but certainly not least, Indian anime fans will get the anime on the same day as well. However, they will have to wait until 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) to watch it.

With the release details out of the way, let’s shift our focus to the main topic of this guide. Yes, we refer to where to watch Spy x Family episode 1 online. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ online?

Image credit: Tatsuya Endo

Like most popular anime, the 2022 action-comedy anime can be watched via Crunchyroll. Unfortunately, there is no word about it streaming simultaneously on Funimation. But we have some pretty amazing good news for fans.

It has been confirmed that Spy x Family will stream on Netflix. Additionally, you can match Crunchyroll step-by-step by opting for a weekly release schedule. It is good news for Indian anime fans who struggle to find a legal platform to watch their favorite anime online.

What to expect from ‘Spy x Family’?

Ever since the release of the anime’s first trailer, most fans have been wondering about what the anime will feature. Well, honestly, it is as easy as the name of the anime makes it sound. You will understand what we mean by reading the official synopsis of the anime below:

“A spy on an undercover mission gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have their own secrets, and all three must strive to keep together.“

This concludes with our guide on Spy x Family episode 1. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.