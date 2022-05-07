Spotify Stations App To Shut Down On May 16

Spotify Stations app, a watered-down version of Spotify will be shutting down on May 16. The app lets you create stations of the music you like. Just like the main app, Spotify Stations recommendations also improve as you listen to more music.

Stations app also uses discover weekly, liked music, and other favorites to recommend radio stations. The app as well as the website was launched as an experiment in 2018. Stations has been in beta since then, so don’t blame yourself if you never knew it even existed.

How is Spotify Stations different from Spotify?

A screenshot from the Spotify Stations website

Spotify Stations works in a similar fashion as the main app. However, Stations has a simpler interface and presents you with radio stations instead of tracks, artists, and playlists. While the app is shutting down on May 16, you can transfer and listen to your radio stations on the main app.

Here’s an email sent out to the users:

First of all, we’d like to thank you for being a user of Spotify Stations, the beta app we have been testing. We have decided not to extend the rollout of this experience, and we wish to inform you that as of May 16, 2022, the Stations app and web player will no longer be available. Don’t worry, you will still be able to listen to your favorite stations. In fact, by clicking here, you can easily move all of your favorite stations to the main Spotify experience and continue listening.

The company also gave a statement to 9to5Google about the shutdown. Here’s an excerpt from the official statement: