Sports Science Is The Key To Delhi Sports School’s Ambitious Plans

Delhi Sports University’s Delhi Sports School has started accepting registrations from all across the country with an aim to impart world-class sports education to students from classes 6th to 12th.

The school will offer free of cost professional sports training and infrastructure for ten different Olympic sports: athletics (track and field), archery, boxing, lawn tennis, badminton, shooting, table tennis, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling. Acting as a feeder institution to Delhi Sports University, this co-educational sports school will have a separate residential facility for boys and girls.

On the occasion of International #OlympicDay , our hon'ble Vice Chancellor, India’s first woman Olympic medallist @kmmalleswari has a special message for you all!

As today also marks her one year as DSU’s VC, she shares her vision for DSU and the future sports champions of India pic.twitter.com/96TPZNWIOG — Delhi Sports University (@DelhiSportsUni) June 23, 2022

In order to help students achieve excellence, it seems that the institution wants to leave no stones unturned by integrating the latest innovations in technology at every step. Let’s tell you more about the field of sports science and its benefits in this context.

What Is Sports Science? How Will Delhi Sports School Benefit From It?

Sports science is a relatively new academic discipline that only began to gain popularity in the last quarter of the 20th century. It involves the study of four main sciences: physiology, psychology, motor control/learning, and biomechanics. Sports Science helps professionals design, monitor, and evaluate training programs to help athletes and coaches reach their full potential by understanding how human bodies perform.

When it comes to India, sports science has been known to play an important role in the training of gold-winning Olympians like Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra, and more. Just recently, during a panel discussion at the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), Neeraj Chopra said: “I believe to be able to give a world-class performance, things like sports science and biomechanics matter a lot along with your regular training.”

But what about training our promising athletes with the help of cutting-edge innovations in the field from an early age? This is how Delhi Sports School is looking to differentiate itself.

Students who register online will be eligible for talent scouting camps that the Delhi Sports University will hold in several states. The process of shortlisting the candidates will involve various sports-specific as well as sports science tests. By using sports science at an as early state as enrollment, it’ll help to get a better idea of the performance as well as future potential of candidates.

Further down the line, right from the beginning, the students will be monitored with the help of a special athlete monitoring system. Acting as an aid to the overall sports science approach, the system will help athletes keep a close eye on their regular progress with historical data and input from coaches.

It goes without saying that custom training programs could also be tailored for the best results by determining the strengths and limitations of young athletes. I’m hopeful that students would also enjoy a stress-free sports journey from the beginning because the focus of sports science is also reducing the danger of injury while maximizing endurance in training.

To further boost its long-term efforts, Delhi Sports University has also signed an agreement with the University of East London. Together, the two institutions aim to “develop a degree programme, co-create opportunities for research and offer exchange programmes and other global experiences for students.”

Registrations Are Open

As mentioned above, registrations are open and interested students from all across the country can apply for admissions using this link.