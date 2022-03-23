Forget About Launching Rockets, SpinLaunch Shoots Them Into Space

Many people know that sending rockets into space is a herculean task. That’s why when we come across any complex work, we call it “rocket science” casually. Even a minute error or a second’s delay can spell disaster for a rocket launch and cause it to end up in flames. However, SpinLaunch plans to revolutionize the conventional launch process in a way that would effectively take the possibility of such explosions out of the equation.

SpinLaunch is an American space technology firm that is testing an alternate method of launching rockets. Instead of using fuel, its Orbital Launch System uses electricity-powered kinetic force to shoot a re-usable projectile into space. As a consequence, it offers a sustainable alternative to what we have today.

Due to the nature of its approach, this launch system is obviously not suitable for human passengers. But nonetheless, it is a very efficient option for sending payloads into space.

SpinLaunch’s Orbital Launch System

An integral component of SpinLaunch’s Orbital Launch System is the Suborbital Accelerator. Standing taller than the Statue Of Liberty at 165.3 feet (50.4m), it’s the largest span vacuum chamber in history. It houses the mechanism that swings a rocket at the speed of sound before ejecting it into the sky.

Inside the chamber, the Hypersonic Tether rotates and swings the launch vehicle attached at one end. It can reach speeds up to 5000mph or while inside the accelerator. As soon as the vehicle reaches the right launch speed, it’s automatically released via an exit tunnel.

Besides the launch setup, the space tech company also manufactures cost-efficient satellites. As per the official webpage, the design of these “space systems” is compatible with the aforementioned launch system. Additionally, the company says that it will be able to carry as much as 200kgs (440lbs) in its final form.

In October 2021, SpinLaunch successfully conducted its first demonstration of the Orbital Launch System. More test missions are on the cards for 2022 as the novel launch technology takes shape.

If this becomes a widely adopted way of sending satellites and other equipment to space, we can expect rocket failure incidents to drop significantly in the future. What do you think about this ingenious rocket-launching system? Tell us in the comments below.

In your free time, do check out these weird ways to travel across the world and the extreme watercraft machines that will pump up your adrenaline in seconds.