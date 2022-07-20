Spider- Man Spinoff ‘Madame Web’ Delayed By Three Months

Spider-Man has had enormous success in the MCU.Thanks to the 2015 merger between Sony Pictures and Disney/Marvel Studios. Last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home become Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The MCU continues to extend its cosmos. And Sony has attempted to grow its Spider-Man Universe with Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, which have yet to feature Tom Holland’s web-slinger. Sony has also approved numerous more Spider-Man spinoffs, including Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Madame Web.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Tahar Rahim, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Mike Epps in unknown roles. Aside from the fact that it is an origin story, plot details are being kept under wraps. Now Sony has pushed the release of Madame Web back three months.

Madame Web release delayed

Madame Web‘s production began on July 11, 2022. And the film was scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023. Sony has adjusted its release schedule, pushing Madame Web out of the summer. It will now be released in theatres on October 6, 2023, with Insidious 5 replacing it on July 7, 2023. Sony previously held the date of October 6, 2023, for an unknown Marvel film, which has now been pushed back to June 7, 2024. Madame Web now has an extra three months to film and edit before its release.

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character. It will be the first female-led film in Sony’s corner of the Marvel universe. In the comic books, Madame Web is an elderly woman with clairvoyant abilities who frequently assists Peter Parker in determining which decisions may be hazardous to his future.

It’s unclear how Sony will approach the Madame Web adaptation. But previous Spider-Verse films have taken many liberties with their characters. Madame Web will now release in theatres on October 6, 2023.