SpaceX Shows Jaw-dropping Rocket Landing Video Improvement Courtesy Starlink

It’s safe to say that sooner or later, Starlink will overtake Internet provider companies. Elon Musk’s brainchild is expanding its use and outperforming others in its pursuit to provide fast internet.

Now, SpaceX has used its fleet of drones to demonstrate the advantages of Starlink. The company showed the video quality achieved through Starlink from its drones, which recovered the first-stage boosters of the Falcon 9 rocket lineup at sea.

In addition to withstanding extreme cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and gale force winds, Starlink is rugged enough to withstand rocket landings. Here’s live video captured on a SpaceX droneship at sea with and without Starlink pic.twitter.com/EKhLrjLhlq — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 7, 2022

Best video quality?

A fundamental drawback of the regular satellite internet is that it can’t withstand extreme vibrations from a rocket landing, which caused the live feed to cut off after the rocket hits the surface. On the other hand, Starlink remains unaffected by such barriers and maintains its speed.

To prove this, SpaceX shared footage from a Starlink launch, which used the internet company to transmit the company’s ‘best landing video to date.’ The video depicted the booster and didn’t cut off, even after the rocket landed.

SpaceX’s announcement

A ‘study’ was uploaded on SpaceX’s website that compared the cost of regular internet to that of Starlink. Musk’s company uses low geostationary orbits, unlike other satellite internet operators, who use spacecraft in higher geostationary orbits. This allows the fast and easier exchange of data as long as there are an adequate number of satellites in orbit.

Image: SpaceX

Similarly, SpaceX highlighted the cost of providing internet coverage to ships. The company revealed that before Starlink, it had to pay $165,000 per month for weak internet coverage, but now the figure has gone down to $50,000. Aside from the reduced cost, the internet company allowed it to operate its fleet of drone ships and recovery vessels efficiently.

SpaceX also has other drone ships in its arsenal, like those responsible for transporting astronauts back to shore after they return from the ISS (International Space Station). The company briefly explained that its intricate operations require operators to remotely control the drone ships from land, and transmission delays can make it tricky.

Starlink has made it easier to overcome all of these barriers; the internet service has a latency (time taken for a packet of information to travel from and back to an internet user) of 50 milliseconds, which is far less than that of others.

However, Starlink satellites hovering in the LEO are also a cause of concern for amateur observers. You can read all about it in our editorial piece on the same.