“South Park” Season 25 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

There are not many animated shows that can match the level of South Park. It has been keeping its viewers entertained since 1998 and will continue to do so for many years. With season 25 up and running, the excitement for new episodes is simply amazing. Today, our focus is on South Park season 25, episode 6.

Let’s start things off with the release date of the new episode. Episode 6 of the latest season will arrive on March 16, 2022. It will follow the TV show’s standard release schedule of 5:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

If you have a cable connection, you can watch it on Comedy Central. But what about watching it online? Find the answer to that question in the next section of our article. But before that, feel free to check out our streaming guide for South Park season 25 episode 5 right here.

Where to watch ‘South Park’ season 25 episode 6 online?

Image credit: South Park Studios

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, watching your favorite TV shows online has become the new normal. Fortunately, the animated series doesn’t disappoint in that department. To view it online, all you have to do is head over to the official website of South Park Studios.

Moreover, you can enjoy all episodes of the series for free on the website. The only downside is that you will have to watch ads in between. But that’s better than using illegal websites to stream shows, right?

What to expect from ‘South Park’ season 25 episode 6?

If you are a long-time fan of the show, you must be aware of the show’s nature. Since it focuses on creating a new story for each episode, there is no way to guess what will happen in an episode beforehand. However, we can ensure that it will be full of comedy.

This concludes with our guide to the new South Park episode. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.