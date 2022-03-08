“South Park” Season 25 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

“South Park” season 25 is just as awesome and hilarious as the previous seasons. Although the series has been running for a while now, it still has the 25th season with the same feel as the first in 1998. So now fans cannot wait for what’s next in South Park season 25, episode 5 this week.

Before discussing where to watch the new episode, let’s focus on the when. As of now, episode 5 is scheduled for release on March 9, 2022. You can watch it at 5:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

As per usual, the episode will be premiering live on Comedy Central as it always has. But that’s on tv, so how can we watch it online? If that question pops up in your head, too, then do check out the next section of the article.

Where to watch ‘South Park’ season 25 episode 5?

Image credit: South Park Studios

You can watch all the previous 24 seasons of the show on HBO Max. Unfortunately, season 25 is not available on the platform for now. Although that doesn’t mean you cannot stream this comedy series online. You can still watch it for free on the official South Park Studios website but be warned that there are ads.

Now that you know when and where to watch, all you have to do is wait for the episode to come out. While you’re waiting, do check out our guide for South Park season 25, episode 4 as well, especially if you have not seen the previous episode yet.

‘South Park’ season 25 episode 5 plot: What to expect from it?

Now, if you’re a fan of this classic comedy series, you probably know this, but if you don’t, then you should know that the series is completely episodic. This means that each episode is a new story completely disconnected from before. So there is no way for us to know what the latest episode is about for now.

This concludes with our guide to the new South Park episode. Feel free to share your thoughts and expectations about the same in the comments section below.