SoundCloud Acquires “Musiio,” Could Bring Shazam-Like Search Feature

SoundCloud has acquired music AI company ‘Musiio.’ The company might bring a Shazam-like music recognition feature to SoundCloud. ‘Musiio’ mainly focuses on business-to-business audio reference search. It means the company builds AI solutions that can listen to music. It also provides automated tagging and playlisting tools.

SoundCloud might use these advantages to build a service similar to Shazam. The acquisition of ‘Musiio’ will help SoundCloud in more than one way. This will enhance the music discovery experience on the SoundCloud platform. It’s not just that the company can identify talent and trends in the music industry ahead of the competition.

SoundCloud Acquires Musiio

‘Musiio’ was founded in June 2018 by British CEO Hazel Savage. The CTO of the company, Aron Pettersson, is from Sweden. The company is currently based in Singapore; the popular magazine Fast Company has named it one of the most innovative companies of 2022.

SoundCloud president Eliah Seton said, “SoundCloud hosts more music from creators than any other platform on the planet. Acquiring ‘Musiio’ accelerates our strategy to better understand how that music is moving in a proprietary way, which is critical to our success.”

He added, “We are honored to partner with Hazel and Aron and welcome the absolutely brilliant team of innovators at Musiio to the SoundCloud family.”

SoundCloud has confirmed after the acquisition that both Savage and Patterson will remain part of the team. ‘Musiio’ founder and CEO Hazel Savage will join Soundcloud as VP of Music Intelligence, whereas CTO Aron Pettersson will be assigned the role of VP, AI & Machine learning. The company will not lay off any of ‘Musiio’s employees.

Commenting on Musiio being acquired, the CEO of Musiio Savage said, “SoundCloud is not only a legendary household name but also an artist forward business that I believe is the future of the new, holistic music industry.” He also added, “I am incredibly proud that after 4 years of building Musiio, we are now part of SoundCloud.”

What do you think about SoundCloud’s acquisition of Shazam? Will the company bring a Shazam-like music recognition feature? Let us know your thoughts.



If you are interested in learning more about SoundCloud, check out our complete and comprehensive guide to the platform right here.