Sony Says Smartphone Cameras Will Surpass DSLRs Soon

The greatest camera is the one you have with you, and in current times, that’s the camera of your smartphone device. Smartphone photography is so famous because phones are easy to handle, accessible, and offer good image resolution.

Due to technological advancements, we now have mobile phones whose camera quality gives DSLRs a run for their money. Tech giant Sony believes that soon, its smartphones will take better photos than professional cameras.

Sony’s bold claim

According to a report, the company firmly believes that in the coming years, its devices will be just as good as a Dedicated SLR, if not more.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS), Terushi Shimizu, said that still, images from smartphones will surpass the photo quality of single-lens reflex cameras as soon as 2024.

While the claim is bold, it is not impossible with how the smartphone industry is progressing. Sony cited multiple factors to back its profession, the first one being that mobile image sensors could top one inch in size in the next two years.

The tech giant also emphasized the potential of its new two-layer CMOS sensor. Under this new setup, the production process of the transistor layer and photodiode is separate, which gives both a boost in functionality.

As per Sony, this new structure saturates pixels with more light, increasing the range and reducing noise in low-light settings.

Sony also noted the development in AI processing abilities, which, when paired with dedicated and upgraded hardware, increase video recording quality and advance the frontiers of long-range zoom and multi-frame HDR.

First variable focal length camera

Sony is soon set to introduce the first of its kind, adjustable focal length camera in the up-and-coming Xperia 1 IV. The company has outdone itself in terms of the device’s hardware, as the telephoto, rear wide, and ultra-wide lenses are top-notch systems.

Xperia 1 IV will be the first smartphone device to offer a sliding optical sensor from 85mm to 125mm, which will give you a similar experience as that of a DSLR. Hence, making photographers even more enthusiastic about the launch of this revolutionary device.