Sony Finally Announces HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 Soundbars In India

Sony’s a strong contender in audio devices across the globe, and the giant has recently announced its new lineup of HT-A5000 and 3000 series of soundbars in the subcontinent, along with suitable subwoofers to complement them, powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology. Here’s everything you need to know about Sony’s new soundbar range.

All the soundbars the giant’s launching today come with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Sound field optimization Technology, in which the speakers determine their position in a room along with the position of other objects to give you an optimal listening experience.

The HT-A5000 provides a sound output of 450W, whereas the HT-A3000 is rated for 240W. The soundbars also have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to stream your content and connect to other Sony audio devices, and Sony claims that the speakers work best with its Bravia lineup of TVs. The soundbars also have support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony will start selling soundbars as a combo with subwoofers from today. Here’s how much the combos will cost.

Model Price HT-A5000 & SW5 1,38,980/- HT-A5000 & SW3 1,11,980/- HT-A3000 & SW5 1,10,980/- HT-A3000 & SW3 83,980/- SA-RS3S 30,990/- SA-RS5 47,990/-

The soundbar-subwoofer combos will be available today, whereas the SA-RS3s and SA-RS5 are already available in Sony’s official store. If you don’t see them yet, you can visit the product page by clicking here.

Sony’s 7000 series of soundbars represents the best the company has on offer in the Indian market; however, it may be out of reach for people looking for a premium sound experience under Rs 1,40,000. For those, the Sony HT-A5000 should be one of the compelling options in the market.