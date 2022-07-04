Solo Leveling Anime Adaptation Announced

A Solo Leveling Anime adaptation has been announced at this year’s anime expo. “Solo Leveling,” for that I don’t know, is one of, if not the most popular manhwa ever. Although many other great manhwa like Tower of God and The God of Highschool already have anime, those two don’t have the same star power as Jin woo and his epic story.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And not only do we have the announcement, but we also have a brand new trailer and even the release date. So without further ado, let’s go over it all down below.

Solo Leveling Anime

The trailer does not show much of the anime itself and is more of a stylized slide show of the manhwa panels. But we get to see some of the cast behind, and some truly big names are behind this project. Moreover, we get to see a shot at the end, which seems like an anime shot of Jin Woo, the main character.

While this announcement is super exciting, don’t lose sight of 2022’s packed summer season. There are some really good shows with some highly anticipated sequels. So check out our list on the best upcoming anime in summer 2022 right here.

What is Solo Leveling about?

Image Credit: Chugong

Chugong writes the original South Korean web novel. Later the novel was adapted into a manhwa for KakaPage in 2018 with some fantastic art by Jang-Sung-Rak (aka Dubu), the CEO of Redice Studio. We follow Jin Woo, the weakest hunter filled with mighty warriors who take on monsters to protect the world for fame and money.

Find your dream job

But Jin Woo being so weak, simply does it for his only income. But one day, after surviving a deadly expedition, he is given the unique ability to level up. The upcoming anime adaptation is led by A-1 pictures with music by Hiroyuki Sawana, known for his epic “Attack on Titan” score.

As per the announcement by Crunchyroll, the anime will be coming in 2023. Although no specific release date has been given, we expect it to be revealed in late 2022.