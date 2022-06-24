Solana Saga: Essential Devs Now Have A New Phone For You

Solana Labs revealed on Thursday that it was creating its brand of smartphones. It is a first from a significantly established cryptocurrency startup. The Solana Saga is a high-end Android phone that will go on sale in the first quarter of 2023.

The Solana Saga, unveiled during a keynote in New York, said it intends to simplify and secure mobile cryptocurrency trading. Along with the device, the company announced the launch of the Solana Mobile Stack software ecosystem for Android phones.

What is Solana Mobile Stack software?

Firstly, An open-source software toolkit called Solana Mobile Stack (SMS) enables the creation of native Android apps based on the Solana blockchain. The Mobile Wallet Adapter, a protocol for connecting mobile Solana wallets, is part of the package. It will function on all mobile devices, not just Android ones, claims the company.

Nonetheless, Keeping private keys, seed phrases, and other sensitive data secure on Android is now possible through the Seed Vault feature. Seed phrases are essentially the passwords that unlock crypto funds, and the company is providing a custody solution to keep them secure. SMS offers Solana Pay for Android, a platform that permits mobile payments.

Are they making a Crypto secure Android phone?

The Solana Saga is the rebranded version of OSOM’s OV1. Phone enthusiasts will recognize it as the Essential Phone’s spiritual descendant. The OV1, which heavily focuses on privacy, was previously supposed to be available by the end of this year.

The device will come with; 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon+ Gen 1 CPU, and many other security features. In addition, Solana Labs will introduce a brand-new Solana ‘app’ Store wholly designed for mobile devices.

It will offer free access to Web3 applications and wallets created with Solana. Developers can download the SMS developer kit starting today. The company claims that the Solana Mobile Stack will make it possible to mint NFT assets from any location.

It will simplify mobile transactions on Solana and give more people access to the DeFi protocols. Hence expand the number of ways to play Web3 games built on Solana. Lastly, the Solana Foundation will create a $10 million developer ecosystem fund. It will be a part of the Solana Mobile Stack launch to award the mobile creators.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market, and Solana are both in direct competition. By being more effective, it seeks to unseat Ethereum soon. Hopefully, the company will make a mark with its upcoming brand-new smartphone.