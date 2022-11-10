Snoop Dogg Biopic In Development With Menace II Society Director

Snoop Dogg made a big impression on the hip-hop world when he appeared on Dr. Dre’s debut track, “Deep Cover,” in 1992. He then released two of his own albums, Doggystyle and The Doggfather. Snoop has since put out 20 albums and earned17 Grammys. Snoop has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and has tapped into other cultural and commercial spheres. Now he is an actor, producer, DJ, media personality, and entrepreneur.

Snoop Dogg biopic in development at Universal

Now, according to Deadline, a biopic about his life is in the works. The screenplay will be written by Black Panther and Wakanda Forever screenwriter Joe Robert Cole and directed by Hughes. The film, the first from his production company Death Row Pictures, will be a rap musical featuring songs from his extensive songbook. Producing duties will be shared by Snoop, Hughes, and Sara Ramaker (Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta).

However, the question of who should play Snoop Dogg in the film remains unanswered. LaKeith Stanfield, best known for his roles in Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta, is one of the most prominent candidates. Stanfield, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in 2021’s Judas and the Black Messiah opposite Daniel Kaluuya, has already played Snoop Dogg in the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. This type of recasting is not unheard of. Caspar Phillipson, who played JFK in the 2016 biopic Jackie, recently played the same role opposite Ana de Armas in this year’s Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde.

Another possibility for the role is Snoop Dogg himself. While playing a younger version of himself would be an unusual move for the 51-year-old, it would fit with his quirky sense of humor, which he has displayed in recent artistic choices such as appearing on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party alongside Martha Stewart.

