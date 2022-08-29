Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Leaked: Qualcomm Claws For Mid-Range Market Again

There’s a lot of debate about the flagship processors from Qualcomm recently. Users have mixed feelings about the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 due to all the heating issues it has. However, Qualcomm is getting back in the game with its latest mid-range chipset.

To replace the Snapdragon 600 family of chipsets, Qualcomm is developing a new lower-end chipset based on 4nm technology. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform is set to replace the Snapdragon 695 CPU. And we have detailed information on it from a trustworthy source, Evan Blass.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1: What’s new?

Image: Evan Blass Twitter

Earlier this year, Qualcomm introduced its upper mid-range mobile processor, with a new naming scheme, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Now the company is introducing its 6-series mid-range mobile processors as well. The new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will be the series’ first product and will be built using an efficient fabrication process.

As per the leak, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset will have Kyro cores clocked at 2.2GHz. Regarding performance and battery efficiency, the new processor’s 4nm fabrication process should give it an advantage over the Snapdragon 695’s 6nm. The chipset also supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 2750MHz.

It also has a USB 3.1 Type-C port for faster data transfers and streaming. It is expected to support full-HD+ displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz. The chipset will feature Bluetooth 5.2 and Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6700 WiFi 6E.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset might also come with significant camera improvements. As a result, smartphone manufacturers can use three 13MP cameras in succession, two 25MP and 16MP cameras, and a single 48MP camera. It will support slow-motion video capture at 270p 240FPS. Similarly, you’ll also be able to record 4K HDR video at 30FPS.

Qualcomm has yet to comment on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Still, it may be unveiled alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip at this year’s Snapdragon Summit, held in Hawaii from November 15-17. What do you think about the Snapdragon Gen 1? Comment your thoughts down below.