Snapchat Sound Creator Fund Could Get You As Much As $100,000 For Your Music!

Snapchat is an uber-popular app among teens. Despite having a tumultuous financial year and losing millions in ad revenue due to Apple ATT measures, Snapchat is willing to support budding creators. Snapchat announced a Sound Creator Fund for aspiring artists. It isn’t some tiny amount that Snapchat is offering to the creators. The monetary support can go as high as $100,000 for a single creator, which is impressive.

However, not all artists will get the astounding $100,000 for perfecting their art. There are some conditions to ensure that the money is spent wisely, which also benefits the company.

Snapchat Sound Creator Fund: Details

Snapchat’s new Sound feature, which allows users to add music to their snaps, was hugely successful. The company claims that the Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in over 2.7 billion videos published on the platform. They have even garnered 183 billion views in a short period. So, the Sound feature is working in favor of Snapchat, which is why it wants to promote it more.

“A new grant program designed to recognize emerging, independent artists for the critical role they play in driving video creations, inspiring internet trends, and defining cultural moments,” Snapchat newsroom. Ted Suh, Global Head of Music Partnerships at Snap, revealed that the company wants to support independent artists who create mesmerizing music but lack an excellent platform to showcase their talents. By offering monetary support, the artists will feel motivated to excel in their craft.

Image: Snapchat

The eligibility criteria for the Snapchat Sound Creator Fund is that the applicant must be 16 years of age. They must be a resident of the U.S and have to take parental consent before applying for the grant. The lucky ones can get as high as $100,000 to buy gear, join educational programs and invest in themselves. It sounds creators that will distribute music on Snapchat via DistroKid, drive content creation, and emerge at the top will now have a great reward waiting for them.