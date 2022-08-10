Facebook Twitter Instagram
Now You Can Buy Snapchat+ In India For INR 49/Month

Unlock exclusive features!

Snapchat Plus Launched In India INR 49

The popular social media giant Snap Inc. has brought its premium subscription Snapchat+ to India. If you are a regular Snapchat user, you can buy the plan by paying Rs 49 every month.

Snapchat+ was first announced earlier this year in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It’s available at a price tag of $3.99/mo.

However, if you convert its Indian price, it would translate to just 62 cents per month. One considerable reason could be the untapped potential of the Indian market. Snap Inc. isn’t the only company offering low-cost subscriptions in the country.

What exactly is Snapchat+?

As the name says, Snapchat+ is the paid version of Snapchat and unlocks some exclusive features for the users. It is similar to what Twitter has done with Twitter Blue.

The need for a paid version comes upfront because privacy is the latest buzzword, and companies can’t build their business on advertising revenue alone. It’s a great opportunity for Snap Inc. to earn profits from its massive userbase of 332 million people globally.

What’s included in Snapchat+?

After paying the money, you’d want to know what you are getting in return. Snapchat+ offers the following features to its premium subscribers:

  • Snapchat+ badge
  • Change the Snapchat app icon
  • Pin close friends as BFFs
  • Check who rewatched Stories
  • Friend Solar System
  • Ghost Trails on Snap Map
  • Use Snapchat for Web

The Snapchat+ subscription is available on both iPhone and Android smartphones. Snap Inc. has previously said it will continue adding more features to the premium tier. So, the list is going to extend soon.

What are your thoughts on Snapchat+? Drop them in the comments down below.

Aditya Tiwari

Aditya Tiwari

Aditya likes to cover topics related to Microsoft, Windows 10, Apple Watch, and interesting gadgets. But when he is not working, you can find him binge-watching random videos on YouTube (after he has wasted an hour on Netflix trying to find a good show). Reach out at [email protected]

