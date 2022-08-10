Now You Can Buy Snapchat+ In India For INR 49/Month

The popular social media giant Snap Inc. has brought its premium subscription Snapchat+ to India. If you are a regular Snapchat user, you can buy the plan by paying Rs 49 every month.

Snapchat+ was first announced earlier this year in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It’s available at a price tag of $3.99/mo.

However, if you convert its Indian price, it would translate to just 62 cents per month. One considerable reason could be the untapped potential of the Indian market. Snap Inc. isn’t the only company offering low-cost subscriptions in the country.

What exactly is Snapchat+?

As the name says, Snapchat+ is the paid version of Snapchat and unlocks some exclusive features for the users. It is similar to what Twitter has done with Twitter Blue.

The need for a paid version comes upfront because privacy is the latest buzzword, and companies can’t build their business on advertising revenue alone. It’s a great opportunity for Snap Inc. to earn profits from its massive userbase of 332 million people globally.

What’s included in Snapchat+?

After paying the money, you’d want to know what you are getting in return. Snapchat+ offers the following features to its premium subscribers:

Snapchat+ badge

Change the Snapchat app icon

Pin close friends as BFFs

Check who rewatched Stories

Friend Solar System

Ghost Trails on Snap Map

Use Snapchat for Web

The Snapchat+ subscription is available on both iPhone and Android smartphones. Snap Inc. has previously said it will continue adding more features to the premium tier. So, the list is going to extend soon.

What are your thoughts on Snapchat+? Drop them in the comments down below.