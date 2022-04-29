Snapchat Launches Pixy, The Social Media Drone That Fits In Your Palm

Snap Inc. held its 4th Snap Partner Summit yesterday, where it announced new AR tools and camera features to the Snapchat app. The most surprising of all announcements is the launch of a mini drone called Pixy.

Pixy is a tiny pocket-sized drone. You can understand how small it is by the fact that it weighs only 3.5 ounces (100 grams). The Snapchat drone features four present flight paths and doesn’t require a controller. With the tap of a button, the drone can float, orbit or follow its owner. After taking the footage, Pixy will smoothly land on your hand.

Snapchat Pixy Drone

Image: Snap Inc.

Snap has designed Pixy as a companion to the Snapchat app. It comes with 16GB of memory for storing 100 videos or 1000 photos approximately. Videos shot on Pixy are wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat memories. From there, users can use Snapchat’s built-in editing tools and lenses to customize the videos as per their liking.

To recall, it’s not the first time Snap Inc. released social media hardware. We have seen Snapchat Spectacles in 2016 and an upgraded version in 2018 for $150.

They can also crop videos into portraits or apply quick smart edit features like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D, and Jump Cut. Once the video is ready, they can easily share it via Stories, Spotlight, or send to someone directly in a personal chat. Users can also share it outside Snapchat, like WhatsApp or other instant messaging apps.

Talking about the pricing, Snap Inc. has priced Pixy at $229.99. As per availability, the drone is available for purchase now in the United States and France. There is no information about when the company plans to launch it in other markets. What do you think about Snapchat launching a mini drone? Let us know in the comments.