Snapchat Dynamic Stories For News Launched

Social media platform Snapchat is consistently adding new features to its app. The company recently added an ASL Alphabet lens for U.S. users to learn American Sign Language. Now Snapchat has started testing a new Dynamic Stories feature.

With Dynamic Stories, Snapchat is adding a new ‘Discover’ format. Dynamic Stories uses RSS feeds to automatically create stories from verified media publishers’ contents. These stories will be available in the Discover feed and updated in real-time.

Snapchat Dynamic Stories

Snapchat is currently testing Dynamic Stories in the U.S., U.K., France, and India. In these regions, Snapchat has partnered with the below media publications. Check out the list to find out if your favorite publication is on the list.

U.S.: Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom’s Guide, Vice

Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom’s Guide, Vice U.K.: British Vogue, G.Q. UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror

British Vogue, G.Q. UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror France: Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France

Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France India: GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

Talking about the initial results of Dynamic Stories, Snapchat says in the first week of War in Ukraine, Washington Post reached 1.1 million subscribers. In France, Foot Mercato is reaching 1,00,000 viewers and received 10k subscribers.

Social media platforms are becoming news-centric as people are becoming more aware. Be it Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or now Snapchat, all are trying to get a slice of the news business. And in doing so, social media platforms are also shifting the way people consume news.

While the feature is still in testing, the results are promising. Snapchat will continue to add new verified media publishers and content creators to show authentic news coverage in the discover feed. Have you seen the new Stories in your Snapchat feed? If yes, how’s your experience with them? Do let us know in the comments.