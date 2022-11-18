Slumberland Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Looking for a movie in the fantasy-adventure genre? Jason Momoa’s Slumberland made it’s debut in theaters last week. The movie revolves around a girl named Nemo, who enters a magical dream world whenever she goes to sleep. In her dreams, she meets a con artist, Flip.

Nemo wants to visit her late father in the magical world, and Flip is her only hope of making it possible. Does this plot sound familiar to you? Probably because the movie is based on the popular comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland.

Following a short theatrical run, the movie is all set to arrive online. But which platform? To find that, you’ll have to keep reading our streaming guide.

When is Slumberland releasing online?

Image credit: Netflix

After just a one-week run on the big screens, the popular movie is ready to be added to Netflix’s amazing library. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from November 18, 2022. As for its release time, it will be following a standard release time of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/1:30 PM IST.

Can I watch Slumberland for free on Netflix?

Since Netflix is a paid platform with no free trial available at the moment, it’s technically not possible to watch content on it for free. However, on a positive note, with the help of a few telecom offers, you can indeed get a free subscription to the platform for free. But make sure that you haven’t already used up these offers.

That’s all for this article from our end. What are your expectations from Slumberland? Feel free to share your honest opinions in the comments section below.