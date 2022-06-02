Facebook Twitter Instagram
Do People Get Your Name Wrong? Correct Them With Slack Audio Name Pronunciation

Thanks to this, no one will pronounce your name wrong!

Image: Wallpaperaccess

Slack is a great messaging program designed specifically for the workplace. However, getting to know your colleagues can be tricky when working remotely, but Slack is adding a handful of new features to its user profiles that should make things a little easier for the users.

According to a report by The Verge, these new features include; the option to add name pronunciation guides (either by recording audio or adding phonetic spelling). A new pop-up user card UI will appear when you hover your mouse over someone’s name.

What else is Slack offering?

Image Credit: Slack YouTube

Reorganized fields in user profiles have now been streamlined into three modules: Contact Info, People (which shows who you work with), and About Me (customizable with things like languages spoken, start date, etc).

Here’s what the new UI looks like; with the full user profile card on the left and the pop-up card on the right. You can have a better look for your understanding:

Image: Slack

More information is made more accessible in the UI. The pronunciation guides and pop-up user cards will probably be available on June 1. Although some changes may take a few weeks to reach all users, said Slack.

In the past, Slack has added similar features that involve a bit more inclusion in the workplace; even including the ability for users to list their pronouns, said the report.

Comment down your thoughts about these new features.

Aman Anand

