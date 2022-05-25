Should You Sell Your Old iPod Right Now?

Apple officially discontinued the iPod, saying that the music and iPod’s legacy will live on. It is true that digital audio is finally catching up with analog. However, if you already have one, should you sell your old iPod?

The iPod has been hit with depreciation and has also run out of its update cycle. It’s now an unsupported product that holds nostalgic value for many. There have been mixed reactions from the world since Apple discontinued the iPod. Fans in the U.S. went on a buying spree, and soon after the announcement, the iPod was out of stock.

iPod depreciation

iPod depreciation table by Sellcell

A new Sellcell report surfaced after Apple’s decision, and it uncovers some interesting insights about the iPod resale value. The report says that different iPod models have seen up to 98% depreciation since launch, but those mostly older models.

However, the more recent 256GB iPod Touch 7th Gen managed to get the best resale value in the bunch. It simply means that functioning iPods with decent storage are still holding their value, so you can either keep using them or sell them at a respectable price.

Lastly, there’s the nostalgic and collector value. The Sellcell report also says that the average resale value of the iPod went up by 3% after Apple pulled the plug on the music player. Apple’s decision means the number of iPods that we have is the final number, no new units added.

While there may be millions of iPods out there at the moment, not all are likely to be in pristine or even working condition. So a good condition iPod could make for a cool collectible. However, if you want to sell it too, the numbers say you’ll get decent compensation for it.

Should you sell your iPod, or buy a new one?

The Sellcell report says that the top-of-the-line iPod Touch 7th Gen (256 GB) will sell for a maximum price of $100. So if you’re in urgent need of a $100, selling your iPod makes sense. If you’re still using the device, you could get that much value out of it merely by using it for another year or so.

However, with the iPod discontinued, you could keep it as a secondary device, use it as a dedicated music player, or even pass it on to someone in your family. We’ve also seen vintage Apple devices go on sale for thousands of dollars, so if you could preserve your iPod for long enough, your grandchildren may sell it off for a small fortune.

What would you do with your iPod? Will you buy a new one to make it a collectible? Do let us know in the comments.