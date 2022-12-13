Shonen Jump’s Annual Jump Festa To Be Streamed For International Fans. Here’s How To Tune In For Latest News

The publisher of Shonen Jump, Shueisha, hosts a show called Jump Festa every December to promote all the upcoming events and series that will be seen in the next year. Major announcements are frequently made at the event. Notable ones from the previous year’s event included the introduction of a new Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime, a Black Clover movie, and the eagerly anticipated Bleach adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War final arc.

In addition, anime with confirmed release dates and trailers, like Spy x Family and Dragon Ball Super, were shown. Jump Festa 2023, scheduled for December 17 and 18, promises to be equally as thrilling. Now, international fans of Shonen Jump anime and manga will have an opportunity to celebrate early this year.

Where to watch the Annual Jump Festa 2023?

JUMP FESTA 2023 will be Live Streamed on official Jump YOUTUBE Channel alongside simultaneous English Subtitles!! pic.twitter.com/3zjJMcIJDl — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 12, 2022

According to a press release from Shueisha, the Jump Festa 2023 show will be livestreamed for worldwide viewers via Shonen Jump’s Jumpchannel YouTube channel. Three main stages will be covered by the livestreams, and two of the streams have been promised to include English subtitles. The main stage events will also have live English-language interpretation provided for the proceedings. The fact that activities will stream from 4 PM to 4 AM Pacific time may make it challenging to watch some of them live. But that is only a result of Jump Festa taking place on the other side of the planet.

Jump Festa 2023 will include events from 28 different series that are currently or were previously published in Shonen Jump magazines. The schedule for the event has already been made available to attendees. Check out the timing schedules for the Jump Festa 2023 below:

Timing schedules

The schedule for Jump Super Stage includes (all times JST):

Saturday, December 17:

11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.: Black Clover

12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.: Jujutsu Kaisen

2:10 p.m. – 2:50p.m.: New Prince of Tennis

3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Boruto and Naruto

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: My Hero Academia

Sunday, December 18:

11:15 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.: SPY×FAMILY

12:45 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:10 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Dr. Stone

3:35 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Chainsaw Man

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: One Piece

The Jump Super Stage EX presentations will take place on Saturday evening. It will feature stage presentations for Bleach (7:00 p.m. – 7:40 p.m. JST), Kuroko’s Basketball (7:40 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. JST), and Haikyu!! (8:20 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. JST).

The schedule for Jump Studio NEO includes (all times JST):

Saturday, December 17:

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Mission: Yozakura Family

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Moriarty the Patriot

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Undead Unluck

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Chained Soldier

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Me & Roboco

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: World Trigger,

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Dark Gathering

Sunday, December 18:

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Ayakashi Triangle

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Too Cute Crisis

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rurouni Kenshin

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Blue Exorcist

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Mashle: Magic and Muscles

For fans of anime and manga, Shonen Jump’s Jump Festa 2023 is shaping up to be a fantastic event. And it’s really exciting that global fans will finally be able to watch the event directly rather than relying on somewhat dubious social media posts from individuals in attendance.