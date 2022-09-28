She-Hulk Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The opening season of She-Hulk has already reached the halfway point. With six episodes already down in the books, fans are waiting for She-Hulk episode 7. The biggest thing that the audience has been waiting for is the appearance of Daredevil in the show.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

It was expected that Daredevil would make his much-anticipated appearance in episode 6. But instead, we got to see Jen attend the marriage of an old friend of hers. Surprisingly, Jen saw Titania at the wedding. Although we got to see an amazing fight between Jen and Titania, the episode as a whole was disappointing.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the streaming details of the new episode of the MCU show. But before that, feel free to check our guide on Blonde.

When is She-Hulk episode 7 releasing online?

Image credit: Marvel

The release of the new episode will bring us closer to the end of the first season of the show. As far as its release date is concerned, it’s all set to arrive online on September 28, 2022. It will be available to stream online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

You can watch episode 7, and all the episodes of the popular show exclusively on Disney+. All you need to do is head over to this page on the streaming service.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 7 for free on Disney+?

Consider the chit-chat over 🙅‍♀️



Watch a new episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an all new Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HZSbXaFaEX — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 21, 2022

Disney+ is one of the top streaming platforms out there. But it is no longer providing a free trial to new users. This means you cannot watch the new episode for free on Disney+. However, there are a few legal workarounds for that flaw.

That’s all from our end in this streaming guide about She-Hulk episode 7. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.