She-Hulk Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 is nearing its end. This year has been full of amazing movies and TV shows released under the banner of MCU. The recent TV show She-Hulk is one of the last titles in Phase 4. Evidently, fans have high expectations from each episode of the series, and the same is the case of She-Hulk episode 6.

In the previous episode, fans saw Jennifer winning the case against Titania. The latter sued the former for the wrongful use of the name “She-Hulk.” However, Walters provided a lot of evidence that it was her who used the name first and ended up winning.

Elsewhere, Jen also got her customized outfits from a tailor who specializes in making clothes for superheroes. That’s where for a second, fans saw a glimpse of Daredevil’s iconic yellow and red helmet. Keeping that in mind, it seems just a matter of time before the show introduces Daredevil.

When is She-Hulk episode 6 releasing online?

Image credit: Marvel

The new episode where fans will see the lawyer turned superhero in action will be releasing online on September 22, 2022. The new episode will be added to exclusively to Disney+’s library at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 6 for free on Disney+?

In order to watch shows or movies for free on Disney+, you need a free trial. However, the popular streaming platform is currently not providing a free trial to new users. As a result, you cannot watch the titles for free. Fortunately, there’s a legal workaround for that.

This is it from our end. Do you think we will finally get to see Daredevil in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Meanwhile, feel free to check our guide on the new Star Wars series Andor.