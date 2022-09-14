She-Hulk Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

After a shaky start, the 2022 MCU series She-Hulk is taking off. Although the post-credit scene of episode 3 received a lot of backlash from fans, the show covered that with episode 4. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for She-Hulk episode 5 to see what’s next in the life of Jennifer Walters.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The previous episode of the show ended on a cliffhanger. We are sure you must remember that when Walters turned into the Hulk the first time, she did so to smack Titania. Now Titania was obviously embarrassed by that and has found a way to take her revenge.

In the last few moments of episode 4, Jen receives legal notice from Titania. The notice reveals that Jen has been sued by Titania for using the name “She-Hulk.” Apparently, Titania had already trademarked that name. Will Jen be able to handle that in the new episode? We will find out soon.

Image credit: Marvel

The new episode of the new MCU series will arrive online on September 15, 2022. It will be released online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

As far as watching it online is considered, the show is airing exclusively on Disney+. It means you can head over to this page on the streaming service and watch episodes of She-Hulk.

Can I Watch She-Hulk episode 5 for free on Disney+?

The whole truth and nothing but the truth, no matter how absurd. > #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/r0r0L4jNfX — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) September 12, 2022

There are a lot of people tuning in to watch the Disney+ show online. However, they need to purchase a subscription to the streaming service to watch titles on it. Fortunately, there are a few offers available that can help you in getting a free account on Disney+. Do not worry, and these are all legal methods.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from the new episode? Do you think Daredevil will finally make an appearance in the show? Or will Jen handle the case herself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.