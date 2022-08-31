She-Hulk Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

With great power comes great responsibilities. I know; it’s one of the most popular lines from the 2002 Spider-Man movie, but it really applies to any superhero film or show. And in case of Jen Walters, even when you do not want to embrace the fact that you are a superhero now. After the events of the previous episodes, She-Hulk episode 3 will receive a great welcome from the fans.

In the last episode, MCU fans saw a familiar face in Abomination. The previous rival of Hulk wanted Walters to fight his case, and after taking her sweet time, she decided to accept it. Unfortunately, Abomination showed his true colors and broke out of the high-security prison.

Elsewhere, Hulk can be seen heading somewhere in a Sakaarian spaceship. While there have been many theories about where the ship is heading, we will find that out in the new episode. With that being said, let’s take a look at the streaming details of the latest She-Hulk episode.

When is She-Hulk episode 3 releasing online?

As usual, the new episode of the 2022 MCU series will arrive online on Thursday. To be precise, it will be available on September 01, 2022. The release time will be at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Similar to She-Hulk episode 2, you can watch the new episode on Disney+. In order to watch everything else related to Marvel on Disney+, you can simply head over to this page on the streaming platform.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 3 for free online?

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from the new She-Hulk episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.