She-Hulk Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last week, fans of the MCU finally got to see what She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had in store for them. Although the opening episode was far from perfect, fans were still elated to see a new character getting introduced. But they are certainly hoping that things will improve in She-Hulk episode 2.

The opening episode of the series focused on how Jen Walters turned into the Hulk. Watching the episode proved that being in a car accident with the Hulk is certainly not an ideal situation. However, the silver lining was that Jen’s version of Hulk was nowhere as aggressive as Bruce Banner’s was.

Additionally, even after turning into the Hulk, Jen wants to focus on her career as a lawyer. Evidently, this means she wants to stay as away as possible from being a superhero. With that being said, let’s focus on the release details of the upcoming She-Hulk episode.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

The web series follows a weekly release schedule. As for this week’s episode release date, it will be available for fans to watch online on August 25, 2022. Similar to the last week, it will be released at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST exclusively on Disney+.

Speaking of the previous episode, if you haven’t watched it yet, feel free to check our guide on it here. You will also find the entire release date schedule of the new MCU show there.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 2 for free on Disney+?

With Disney+ currently not having a free trial, you cannot technically watch movies/shows for free on Disney+. However, there are a few companies providing a free Disney+ account along with their plans. Here are some of them for you to check out:

This pretty much sums up everything about the new episode of She-Hulk. Feel free to share your honest expectations from the upcoming episode in the comments section below.