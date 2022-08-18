She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Phase 4 of the MCU is closer than ever to its conclusion. The much-anticipated series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, will be the eighth and final MCU show of Phase 4. Over the last few months, Marvel has teased fans with small snippets from the show. Obviously, it means the show’s expectations are at an all-time high.

The show will revolve around Jennifer Walters, who also happens to be the cousin of Bruce Banner. In the comics, Jennifer gets her powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin. But knowing that MCU tends to change many details from the comics, we cannot be sure if they will use the same story.

Regardless, Mark Ruffalo’s rendition of Bruce Banner/Hulk will be in the series. He will fulfill the role of a mentor for her 30-something cousin, who now also can turn into a big green monster. That said, let’s take a look at the release details of the new MCU series.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

The last series of MCU Phase 4 is all set to release online on August 18, 2022. It will be streaming exclusively on Disney+. This also means that the series will be added to the streaming service at the standard release time of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

If you live in any other regions that are mentioned above, then do not worry. We have the perfect Disney+ release schedule guide for you.

She-Hulu: Attorney at Law total episodes and release schedule

As usual, we will be here each week with a dedicated guide on every episode of She-Hulk. But if you need the entire release date schedule for the series, then keep reading further. Instead of the usual six-episode run, the new MCU series will feature nine episodes. Here’s when each episode will be released.

Episode 1 – August 18, 2022

Episode 2 – August 25, 2022

Episode 3 – September 01, 2022

Episode 4 – September 08, 2022

Episode 5 – September 15, 2022

Episode 6 – September 22, 2022

Episode 7 – September 29, 2022

Episode 8 – October 06, 2022

Episode 9 – October 13, 2022

Can I watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for free on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t provide a free trial to its new users anymore. But on a positive note, there are many offers provided by telecom companies that you can use to get a free subscription to the streaming platform.

This concludes our guide on the She-Hulk series.